Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour goes on sale: Things to know

Apple recently unveiled a new Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It is now available for purchase in the country. The new colour variant is available via Apple India website along with Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.

The new colour model of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus joins the existing Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED colour variants. Both these smartphones are offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

As far as the pricing is concerned, iPhone 14 comes with a price tag of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Other models with 256GB and 512GB storage capacity are priced at ₹89,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. Similarly, the price of iPhone 14 Plus starts at ₹89,900 for 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at ₹99,900 and ₹1,19,900, respectively.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus features

On the specifications front, both Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with distinct display sizes, with the former boasting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and the latter showcasing a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both devices are equipped with Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and operate on the latest iOS 16 operating system.

The duo has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that features a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens. Additionally, both models feature a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. According to Apple, the front-facing camera on both models is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Apple has not revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. But the company claims that the base model can provide a video playback time of up to 20 hours, while the Plus model can deliver a video playback time of up to 26 hours.