Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour goes on sale: Things to know

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour goes on sale: Things to know2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
- The new colour model of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus joins the existing Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED colour variants. Both these smartphones are offered in three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
Apple recently unveiled a new Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It is now available for purchase in the country. The new colour variant is available via Apple India website along with Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.
