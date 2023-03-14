Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow colour goes on sale: Things to know

As far as the pricing is concerned, iPhone 14 comes with a price tag of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Other models with 256GB and 512GB storage capacity are priced at ₹89,900 and ₹1,09,900, respectively. Similarly, the price of iPhone 14 Plus starts at ₹89,900 for 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at ₹99,900 and ₹1,19,900, respectively.

