Apple iPhone 14 available with up to 61,000 exchange discount on Flipkart. Details inside

Apple iPhone 14 available with up to ₹61,000 exchange discount on Flipkart. Details inside1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Get the Apple iPhone 14 at a discounted price on Flipkart, with a trade-in option and additional bank discounts.
For those considering the purchase of a new iPhone this month, the present moment presents an opportune time. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a substantial discount on Flipkart.
During the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone 14 is attainable at a fixed cost of ₹68,999, marking a noteworthy reduction of ₹10,901 from its original price of ₹79,990. To enhance the attractiveness of this deal, users holding an ICICI bank credit card can avail a maximum discount of ₹1250, effectively lowering the discounted price to ₹67,749.
There is also an opportunity to trade in your existing device. The e-tailer is giving exchange discount of up to ₹61,000. For instance, an evaluation of an iPhone 12 Mini in impeccable condition could fetch a trade-in value of ₹23,100.
Owners of an iPhone 13 can potentially secure a trade-in value of up to ₹39,350. For those with a device valued at ₹61,000, the iPhone 14 128GB model can be acquired for a mere ₹6,749. However, relinquishing a device of such substantial value might not be preferred. Furthermore, Apple's own iPhone 14 Pro Max (initially priced at ₹1,39,900) holds an exchange value of only ₹43,500.
For individuals seeking an immediate phone replacement, the iPhone 14 stands as a viable choice, available at an effective price of ₹67,749. Yet, if time permits, it may be advisable to await the iPhone 15 series release in a month or two. This forthcoming series is projected to introduce a variety of new features, encompassing the Dynamic Island and the adoption of USB-C as the default charging port.
