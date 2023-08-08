Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple iPhone 14 available with up to 61,000 exchange discount on Flipkart. Details inside

Apple iPhone 14 available with up to 61,000 exchange discount on Flipkart. Details inside

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST Livemint

Get the Apple iPhone 14 at a discounted price on Flipkart, with a trade-in option and additional bank discounts.

Apple is rumoured to bring the iPhone 15 series in September.

For those considering the purchase of a new iPhone this month, the present moment presents an opportune time. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a substantial discount on Flipkart.

Here's how the deal works

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone 14 is attainable at a fixed cost of 68,999, marking a noteworthy reduction of 10,901 from its original price of 79,990. To enhance the attractiveness of this deal, users holding an ICICI bank credit card can avail a maximum discount of 1250, effectively lowering the discounted price to 67,749.

Here's how the deal works

There is also an opportunity to trade in your existing device. The e-tailer is giving exchange discount of up to 61,000. For instance, an evaluation of an iPhone 12 Mini in impeccable condition could fetch a trade-in value of 23,100.

Owners of an iPhone 13 can potentially secure a trade-in value of up to 39,350. For those with a device valued at 61,000, the iPhone 14 128GB model can be acquired for a mere 6,749. However, relinquishing a device of such substantial value might not be preferred. Furthermore, Apple's own iPhone 14 Pro Max (initially priced at 1,39,900) holds an exchange value of only 43,500.

For individuals seeking an immediate phone replacement, the iPhone 14 stands as a viable choice, available at an effective price of 67,749. Yet, if time permits, it may be advisable to await the iPhone 15 series release in a month or two. This forthcoming series is projected to introduce a variety of new features, encompassing the Dynamic Island and the adoption of USB-C as the default charging port.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.