Walmart-owned Flipkart is running Big Saving Days on its website and mobile app. The five-day long sale offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Realme, Vivo, Poco, Samsung, Apple and others. If you have been eying the latest Apple iPhone 14, then here’s a deal for you.

The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹66,999 on Flipkart. It is originally priced at ₹79,900. Similarly, the 256GB storage model is up for purchase at ₹76,999. Lastly, the 512GB variant is up for grabs at ₹96,999.

Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Its 128GB storage model is selling at ₹72,999. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.

Apple iPhone 14 features

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Meanwhile,the five-day long Big Saving Days sale started March 11 and offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Vivo, Poco, Redmi and others. Buyers can avail no-cost EMI, complete mobile protection and exchange offers as well. For example, , Poco X4 Pro 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹14,499 in the sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. Similarly, Vivo T1 Pro can be purchased at ₹19,999 onwards in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The handset boasts of a 4,700mAh battery and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset.