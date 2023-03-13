Apple iPhone 14 is available at ‘lowest-ever’ price on Flipkart: Details inside

Walmart-owned Flipkart is running Big Saving Days on its website and mobile app. The five-day long sale offers discounts on a range of smartphones from brands like Realme, Vivo, Poco, Samsung, Apple and others. If you have been eying the latest Apple iPhone 14, then here’s a deal for you.
The smartphone’s base model with 128GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹66,999 on Flipkart. It is originally priced at ₹79,900. Similarly, the 256GB storage model is up for purchase at ₹76,999. Lastly, the 512GB variant is up for grabs at ₹96,999.
Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Its 128GB storage model is selling at ₹72,999. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.
Apple iPhone 14 features
The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.
It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.