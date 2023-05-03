Apple iPhone 14 now available at lowest. Check deals on Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales

Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 14, is now available for purchase with various exciting offers and cashbacks. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is currently priced at ₹79,900 on Apple's website. However, popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Vijay Sales are offering huge discounts and special deals on the device, making it easier for customers to bring home the new iPhone 14 without having to spend a lot of money. So, if you have been eyeing the new iPhone, now might be the perfect time to make your purchase.

Flipkart offers

Flipkart, the popular e-commerce platform, is currently providing a 12 percent discount on the purchase of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage. The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and can be further availed with a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card and a ₹4,000 discount on HDFC Bank Cards. Additionally, you can buy the new iPhone 14 for as low as ₹40,749 by taking advantage of Flipkart's exchange offer. Under this offer, you can exchange your old smartphone for a discount of up to ₹29,250 and get the new iPhone 14 at a much lower price.

Amazon offers

On the other hand, Amazon is selling the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of ₹71,999 with a 10 percent reduction. Amazon is also providing bank offers of up to ₹4,000 on different credit and debit cards. Furthermore, you can decrease the overall cost of the iPhone 14 by utilizing Amazon's trade-in offer. Amazon is providing a trade-in discount of up to ₹19,700, making the Apple phone available for as low as ₹52,299.

Vijay Sales offers

Besides Flipkart and Amazon, Vijay Sales is also providing significant discounts on the Apple iPhone 14. As part of its ongoing Apple Days, you can purchase the new iPhone 14 for just ₹70,999. Vijay Sales is offering an 11 percent discount on the device, along with a range of attractive bank offers. For example, customers can avail a ₹4,000 cashback on HDFC cards and a five percent instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Yes Bank cards, among other offers.