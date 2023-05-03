Apple iPhone 14 now available at lowest. Check deals on Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales

Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 14, is now available for purchase with various exciting offers and cashbacks. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is currently priced at ₹79,900 on Apple's website. However, popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Vijay Sales are offering huge discounts and special deals on the device, making it easier for customers to bring home the new iPhone 14 without having to spend a lot of money. So, if you have been eyeing the new iPhone, now might be the perfect time to make your purchase.

