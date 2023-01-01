Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets heavy discount up to 9,000: Here’s how deal works

On the occasion of New Year 2023, several brands, retail stores and e-commerce platforms have introduced offers on gadgets and electronics. One such offer is on Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This smartphone is available on Imagine Stores across India with discounts up to ₹9,000. If you are looking for an iPhone with great discount, here is the time to avail the deal:
On the occasion of New Year 2023, several brands, retail stores and e-commerce platforms have introduced offers on gadgets and electronics. One such offer is on Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This smartphone is available on Imagine Stores across India with discounts up to ₹9,000. If you are looking for an iPhone with great discount, here is the time to avail the deal:
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes at a price of ₹89,900 and ₹99,900 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the 128GB model at ₹81,900 after a ₹3,000 store discount and ₹5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Whereas the 256GB variant of the handset is available at ₹90,900 after an instant store discount of ₹4,000 and an instant cashback of ₹5,000. Notably, the offers are available on the offline stores of the retailer as of now.
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes at a price of ₹89,900 and ₹99,900 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the 128GB model at ₹81,900 after a ₹3,000 store discount and ₹5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Whereas the 256GB variant of the handset is available at ₹90,900 after an instant store discount of ₹4,000 and an instant cashback of ₹5,000. Notably, the offers are available on the offline stores of the retailer as of now.
The iPhone 14 Plus features a new 6.7-inches display with sleek aerospace grade aluminium design in five colours. It comes equipped with A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16. Moreover, the device comes with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.
The iPhone 14 Plus features a new 6.7-inches display with sleek aerospace grade aluminium design in five colours. It comes equipped with A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16. Moreover, the device comes with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.
Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are protected by Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.
Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are protected by Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.
For optics, this handset houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, the smartphone has a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.
For optics, this handset houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, the smartphone has a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.
Interestingly, the entire iPhone 14 lineup is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components integrated with software to connect with a satellite for enabling messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
Interestingly, the entire iPhone 14 lineup is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components integrated with software to connect with a satellite for enabling messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
Talking about the connectivity, these handsets from Apple include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC with reader mode and more.