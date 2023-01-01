Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets heavy discount up to 9,000: Here’s how deal works

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes at a price of ₹89,900 and ₹99,900 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the 128GB model at ₹81,900 after a ₹3,000 store discount and ₹5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Whereas the 256GB variant of the handset is available at ₹90,900 after an instant store discount of ₹4,000 and an instant cashback of ₹5,000. Notably, the offers are available on the offline stores of the retailer as of now.