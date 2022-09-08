Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 : What users get by paying extra 10,000

Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 : What users get by paying extra 10,000

Pre orders for Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start on September 09
10:19 AM IST

  • Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. The company has dropped the ‘min’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display. The former comes with a starting price of 79,900 for the base model of 128GB storage. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced 10,000 higher than the standard iPhone 14. It carries a starting price of 89,900. Both the smartphones run on the latest iOS 16 operating system. Wondering how the two vary in terms of specs and features? Here we do a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

SpecificationsApple iPhone 14 PlusApple iPhone 14
Display6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with TrueTone colour and 800 nits of brightness6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with TrueTone colour and 800 nits of brightness
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
ProcessorA15 Bionic chipsetA15 Bionic chipset
Operating systemiOS 16iOS 16
Rear camera12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
Front camera12MP TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture12MP TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture
Battery and colour optionsUp to 26 hours; supports fast charging with up to 50% charge in under 30 minutes / Midnight Black, Purple, Starlight, Product RedUp to 20 hours; supports fast charging with up to 50% charge in under 30 minutes / Midnight Black, Purple, Starlight, Product Red
Features IP68 rating, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash DetectionIP68 rating, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection
Price 89,900 onwards 79,900 onwards
Pre-orders of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin from September 09. The former will go on sale starting September 16, while the Plus model will be available from October 7.

