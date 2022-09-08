Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 : What users get by paying extra 10,000

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display. The former comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 for the base model of 128GB storage. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced ₹10,000 higher than the standard iPhone 14. It carries a starting price of ₹89,900. Both the smartphones run on the latest iOS 16 operating system. Wondering how the two vary in terms of specs and features? Here we do a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones