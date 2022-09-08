Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 : What users get by paying extra 10,000

Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 : What users get by paying extra ₹10,0001 min read . 10:19 AM IST
- Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display.
Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. The company has dropped the ‘min’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.
Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display. The former comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 for the base model of 128GB storage. Its storage capacity goes up to 512GB on the high-end model. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced ₹10,000 higher than the standard iPhone 14. It carries a starting price of ₹89,900. Both the smartphones run on the latest iOS 16 operating system. Wondering how the two vary in terms of specs and features? Here we do a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones
|Specifications
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|Apple iPhone 14
|Display
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with TrueTone colour and 800 nits of brightness
|6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with TrueTone colour and 800 nits of brightness
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Processor
|A15 Bionic chipset
|A15 Bionic chipset
|Operating system
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Rear camera
|12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
|12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
|Front camera
|12MP TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture
|12MP TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture
|Battery and colour options
|Up to 26 hours; supports fast charging with up to 50% charge in under 30 minutes / Midnight Black, Purple, Starlight, Product Red
|Up to 20 hours; supports fast charging with up to 50% charge in under 30 minutes / Midnight Black, Purple, Starlight, Product Red
|Features
|IP68 rating, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection
|IP68 rating, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection
|Price
|₹89,900 onwards
|₹79,900 onwards
Pre-orders of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin from September 09. The former will go on sale starting September 16, while the Plus model will be available from October 7.
