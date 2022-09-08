Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launched: Specs and India pricing

Apple has good news for its fans this year. The company has not increased the price of new iPhones this year, which means that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will retail at the same launch price as the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The next-generation Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now official. The new iPhones come powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6 core CPU and 5-core GPU. Major features that both these smartphones offer are crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, a new 48MP main camera and the ‘Dynamic Island’ interface. Let’s take a look at all these features one-by-one. But first, the pricing
The next-generation Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now official. The new iPhones come powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6 core CPU and 5-core GPU. Major features that both these smartphones offer are crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, a new 48MP main camera and the ‘Dynamic Island’ interface. Let’s take a look at all these features one-by-one. But first, the pricing
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price and availability
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,29,900. The base model packs 128GB storage and goes up to 1TB on the high-end variant. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max carries a starting price of $1,39,900 and has four storage models- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Both these iPhones will be available in four gorgeous colours- deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Features
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design. The former comes in 6.1-inch screen size, while the Pro Max model has a 6.7-inch display. The screens are Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display and 1Hz refresh rate along with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also continue to offer industry-leading durability features with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and are water and dust resistant.c
What is Dynamic Island interface on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Apple has introduced what it calls the ‘Dynamic Island’ interface on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It enables new ways to interact with the iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. The Dynamic Island shows ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer along with support for third-party apps in iOS 16.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Camera
Both these iPhones feature a 48MP main camera - first time ever on an iPhone. It is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto lens. The quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm. The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos. The new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels is said to deliver sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities. The new telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom.
Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite
The entire iPhone 14 lineup comes with crash detection and emergency SOS feature via satellite. Crash Detection on iPhone can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The iPhones have a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope.
The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces emergency SOS via satellite that combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come powered by A16 Bionic- the fastest chip in a smartphone- as claimed by Apple. They are said to deliver all-day battery life. Other features include 5G connectivity and more. Apple is also giving Fitness+ for all iPhone users with the launch of iPhone 14 series.
