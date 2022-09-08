Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launched: Specs and India pricing

Both these iPhones feature a 48MP main camera - first time ever on an iPhone. It is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto lens. The quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm. The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos. The new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels is said to deliver sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities. The new telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom.