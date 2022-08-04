Apple iPhone 14 series leak: Processor, colour options and more

Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to offer four smartphones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. New leak reveals processor and colour options of the upcoming devices.
As the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series gets closer, frequency of leaks and rumours has also increased. While Apple has not announced the launch date, it is likely that the new iPhone 14 series will be unveiled in September this year. The next-generation iPhone series is rumoured to offer four phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max which is speculated to replace the mini series iPhones. The standard iPhone 14 models are said to be based on iPhone 13, major upgrades are rumoured to come with iPhone 14 Pro variants.
Now a tipster has shared a thread on Twitter revealing the expected processor, build and colour variants of the iPhone series. Going by the Twitter handle name @Jioriku, the leakster claims that Apple iPhone 14 series will come powered by A16 Bionic chipset. Successor to the Apple A15 Bionic processor, A16 will be based on the same 5nm process. The new iPhones are said to be more powerful than iPhone 13 series and will also come with an incremental performance upgrade.
It further reveals the colour options of the upcoming series. Apple iPhone 14 is speculated to come in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red options. It says that the Pink colour model of iPhone 13 will be replaced with Purple. Similarly, the Sierra Blue is said to be replaced by Purple with iPhone 14 series. Green, Silver, Gold, and Graphite are other colour options of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The display of the new iPhones is rumored to have a punch hole display with a new FaceID cutout. The phones may feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against scratches and accidental falls. iPhone 14 series is said to pack a bigger battery which may also add to the weight of the device. In addition, the phones may offer up to 30 watt charging support. Wireless charging will remain the same as iPhone 13 series.
