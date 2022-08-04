Apple iPhone 14 series leak: Processor, colour options and more

As the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series gets closer, frequency of leaks and rumours has also increased. While Apple has not announced the launch date, it is likely that the new iPhone 14 series will be unveiled in September this year. The next-generation iPhone series is rumoured to offer four phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max which is speculated to replace the mini series iPhones. The standard iPhone 14 models are said to be based on iPhone 13, major upgrades are rumoured to come with iPhone 14 Pro variants.

