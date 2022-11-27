Apple iPhone 14 under 60,000: Where to buy, offer details and more

Apple iPhone 14 is offered under the company’s latest 2023 iPhone series. It comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 6 core processor. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then here’s a news that will make you happy. As part of the Black Friday sale, Flipkart has listed the smartphone with a discount of ₹2,500. Launched at ₹79,900 in September this year, the device is available at ₹77,400 on the e-tailer’s site.
In addition, there is an instant discount of ₹5,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank card non- EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. There is an exchange offer of up to ₹20,500 on exchanging your old smartphone - both Android phones and iPhones. Do note that the final amount will depend on the phone model and its working condition.
With the above mentioned discounts and offers, you can easily get Apple iPhone 14 under ₹60,000.
iPhone 14 specifications
Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhoen 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps. There is also an Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos.