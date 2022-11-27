Apple iPhone 14 under 60,000: Where to buy, offer details and more

Apple iPhone 14 is offered under the company’s latest 2023 iPhone series. It comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 6 core processor. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then here’s a news that will make you happy. As part of the Black Friday sale, Flipkart has listed the smartphone with a discount of ₹2,500. Launched at ₹79,900 in September this year, the device is available at ₹77,400 on the e-tailer’s site.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}