Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may come with a more affordable price: Report2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Apple is expected to push price-sensitive consumers wanting to buy a large screen phone to opt for the iPhone 15 Plus.
Apple iPhone 15 series is not launching anytime soon. But the rumour mill has been churning expected features and specifications of the upcoming iPhones. Now, a report by MacRumours suggests that the base model of iPhone 15 series – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus ,could be cheaper than their predecessors - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.