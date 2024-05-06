Active Stocks
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple iPhone 15 available for under 60,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here's how you can grab the deal
Apple iPhone 15 available for under ₹60,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here's how you can grab the deal

Livemint

The iPhone 15 is now priced at ₹59,999 on Flipkart after a ₹4,000 instant discount with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Customers can also get up to ₹2,250 off with SBI Credit Card EMI and up to ₹50,000 instant discount on exchange offers.

Apple to Address iPhone 15 Overheating Issues in iOS 17 Software UpdatePremium
Apple's iPhone 15 was launched in September last year at a price of 79,990, but the phone is now available for under 60,000 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Also Read | Apple Let Loose Event: iPad Pro with OLED display, M4 chipset and everything expected so far

How to buy an iPhone 15 under 60,000?

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 is listed at 63,999 on Flipkart, but the company is offering an instant discount of 4,000 on payment using Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the effective price of the phone to 59,999.

Moreover, users who don't have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can still get up to 2,250 discount by making the payment through SBI Credit Card EMI mode.

Additionally, the exchange offer on Flipkart also entitles users to an instant discount of up to 50,000. For example, the iPhone 14 in 'flawless' condition could fetch users a discount of 29,000, while exchanging the iPhone 13 in the same condition could fetch them a discount of 26,000.

Also Read | CEO Tim Cook satisfied with Apple's 'strong double-digit growth' in India as company reports record revenues

iPhone 15 specifications: 

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, iPhone 15 also comes with a 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching

 

Published: 06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST
