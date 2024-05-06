Apple iPhone 15 available for under ₹60,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here's how you can grab the deal
The iPhone 15 is now priced at ₹59,999 on Flipkart after a ₹4,000 instant discount with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Customers can also get up to ₹2,250 off with SBI Credit Card EMI and up to ₹50,000 instant discount on exchange offers.
Apple's iPhone 15 was launched in September last year at a price of ₹79,990, but the phone is now available for under ₹60,000 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.
