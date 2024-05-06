The iPhone 15 is now priced at ₹ 59,999 on Flipkart after a ₹ 4,000 instant discount with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Customers can also get up to ₹ 2,250 off with SBI Credit Card EMI and up to ₹ 50,000 instant discount on exchange offers.

Apple's iPhone 15 was launched in September last year at a price of ₹79,990, but the phone is now available for under ₹60,000 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to buy an iPhone 15 under ₹ 60,000? The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 is listed at ₹63,999 on Flipkart, but the company is offering an instant discount of ₹4,000 on payment using Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the effective price of the phone to ₹59,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, users who don't have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can still get up to ₹2,250 discount by making the payment through SBI Credit Card EMI mode.

Additionally, the exchange offer on Flipkart also entitles users to an instant discount of up to ₹50,000. For example, the iPhone 14 in 'flawless' condition could fetch users a discount of ₹29,000, while exchanging the iPhone 13 in the same condition could fetch them a discount of ₹26,000.

iPhone 15 specifications: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, iPhone 15 also comes with a 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

