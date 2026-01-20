Apple iPhone 15 for ₹31,990 on Croma Republic Day Sale? Here's how to grab the deal

Croma’s Republic Day Sale brings a massive deal on the iPhone 15, dropping its effective price to 31,990 with exchange benefits, bank cashback and bonus offers. The sale is live across stores nationwide until January 26. Here's how the deal works.

Updated20 Jan 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Grab the iPhone 15 at a jaw-dropping price on Croma with massive discounts and exchange offers. Here’s how to save big.

By Govind Choudhary

Govind Choudhary is a Senior Content Producer for Mint with over 04 years of experience covering technology and automobiles. He holds a Master's diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from IGNOU and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Symbiosis International University. He has previously worked as a Correspondent for The Indian Express Group. He is also a passionate storyteller and an avid cinema enthusiast.

Croma has rolled out its Republic Day Sale, offering discounts across a broad range of products including smartphones, laptops, televisions, large appliances and audio devices. The sale is currently live across all Croma stores nationwide and will continue until January 26.

Bank offers and additional savings

Shoppers can take advantage of multiple benefits during the sale period, including bank cashback, exchange bonuses, special student pricing and flexible EMI options. The final prices vary based on brand, model, city and availability, and are subject to terms set by partner banks and finance providers. Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu card can also avail savings of up to 10% on select Apple products.

Big discounts on smartphones

Smartphones are among the biggest highlights of the Republic Day Sale, with Apple and Samsung devices seeing notable price reductions.

The iPhone 15, which carries a market price of 59,900, can be purchased at an effective price of 31,990 through a combination of offers. These include an exchange value of up to 14,000 for an old smartphone, 1,000 bank cashback and an additional 4,000 exchange bonus.

Samsung’s latest flagship models are also available at reduced prices through exchange deals. The Samsung Galaxy S25 can be purchased for 50,499 by exchanging a Galaxy S24 for up to 24,500. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at 79,999 with an exchange value of up to 43,000 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be availed at 1,09,999 by exchanging the Z Fold 6 for up to 58,000, depending on the condition of the device.

Sale available across India

The Republic Day Sale is available across all Croma stores in India, offering customers a chance to upgrade their devices with significant savings ahead of the national holiday. Prices and offers remain subject to availability and applicable terms, with customers advised to check details at their nearest Croma outlet.

Key Takeaways
  • The iPhone 15 can be purchased at an effective price of ₹31,990 during Croma's Republic Day Sale.
  • Significant discounts are available on Samsung devices, with exchange values reaching up to ₹58,000.
  • The sale includes various offers like bank cashback, exchange bonuses, and flexible EMI options, enhancing the overall savings for customers.
