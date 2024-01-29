iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut in India, now available under ₹62,000. Here's how the deal works
Apple's latest iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount in India, with prices starting under ₹65,000. Customers can also get up to ₹54,990 off on exchanging their old devices for the iPhone 15, with the exchange price depending on the device and its condition.
Apple's latest iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount in India and can now be purchased for less than ₹62,000. Apple's premium smartphone was unveiled at the Wonderlust event in September last year, and has since received several price cuts in India.
