 iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut in India, now available under ₹62,000. Here's how the deal works | Mint
Apple's latest iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount in India, with prices starting under ₹65,000. Customers can also get up to ₹54,990 off on exchanging their old devices for the iPhone 15, with the exchange price depending on the device and its condition.

Apple's latest iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount in India and can now be purchased for less than 62,000. Apple's premium smartphone was unveiled at the Wonderlust event in September last year, and has since received several price cuts in India.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which is the best flagship smartphone of 2024?

The Apple iPhone 15 was launched in India at a price of 79,990 for the 128GB variant, 89,990 for the 256GB variant and 1,09,990 for the 512GB variant.

However, the 128GB iPhone 15 is now listed at 66,999 on Flipkart and the e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of up to 4,500 depending on the card used by the customer, bringing the effective price of the smartphone down to 61,449.

The company is also offering up to 54,990 on the exchange of an old device. Note that the exchange price offered depends on the device being traded in and its condition.

For example, an old iPhone 13 in 'flawless' condition can fetch around 26,000, while an iPhone 14 in the same condition can fetch around 30,000.

iPhone 15 specifications: 

iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size. 

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching

 

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 05:19 PM IST
