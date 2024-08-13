iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus get massive discounts ahead of iPhone 16 debut. All you need to know
Apple's iPhone 16 series is expected next month. The iPhone 15 series is on sale, with significant discounts: the iPhone 15 drops to ₹65,690 and the iPhone 15 Plus to ₹73,190 with ICICI or SBI Bank cards.
Apple is reportedly set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month. However, ahead of the launch of the next-generation iPhones, the current-generation iPhone 15 series is getting a massive discount during the Independence Day sale.
