Apple is reportedly set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month. However, ahead of the launch of the next-generation iPhones, the current-generation iPhone 15 series is getting a massive discount during the Independence Day sale.

iPhone 15 price cut in India:

As part of the ongoing Independence Day offers on Vijay Sales, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed for ₹69,690, a steep discount from its original listing price of ₹79,900. Meanwhile, buyers can get a further discount of ₹4,000 if they choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the device down to ₹65,690.

iPhone 15 Plus price cut in India:

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus, which was priced at ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant at launch, is listed for ₹77,190 on Vijay Sales. However, with the additional discount of ₹4,000, the final price of the iPhone 15 Plus comes down to ₹73,190.

iPhone 15 specifications:

iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications:

iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering exceptional clarity and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera system, which includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP and 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Powered by the A16 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures fast performance and efficiency.

