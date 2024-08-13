Apple's iPhone 16 series is expected next month. The iPhone 15 series is on sale, with significant discounts: the iPhone 15 drops to ₹ 65,690 and the iPhone 15 Plus to ₹ 73,190 with ICICI or SBI Bank cards.

Apple is reportedly set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month. However, ahead of the launch of the next-generation iPhones, the current-generation iPhone 15 series is getting a massive discount during the Independence Day sale.

iPhone 15 price cut in India: As part of the ongoing Independence Day offers on Vijay Sales, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed for ₹69,690, a steep discount from its original listing price of ₹79,900. Meanwhile, buyers can get a further discount of ₹4,000 if they choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the device down to ₹65,690.

iPhone 15 Plus price cut in India: Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus, which was priced at ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant at launch, is listed for ₹77,190 on Vijay Sales. However, with the additional discount of ₹4,000, the final price of the iPhone 15 Plus comes down to ₹73,190.

iPhone 15 specifications: iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the older iPhone models. The new technology allows users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.