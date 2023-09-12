Apple iPhone 15 launched in India with Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. Check price, specs and more

Apple iPhone 15 launched in India with Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. Check price, specs and more1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Apple Event 2023: Apple informs that iPhone 15 features a specialized dual-ion exchange procedure that has been enhanced with nano-crystalline particles, resulting in unmatched durability
Apple Event 2023: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays. The brand new iPhone 15 is built with 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black color options.