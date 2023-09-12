Apple iPhone 15 launched in India with Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. Check price, specs and more

Apple Event 2023: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with Dynamic Island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. The new set of iPhone 15 comes with 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays. The brand new iPhone 15 is built with 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt. iPhone 15 is launched in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black color options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 48-megapixel camera in iPhone 15 features 26mm focal strength, 100% Focus pixels, sensor-shift OIS, etc. The brand new iPhone 15 price starts from $799 ( ₹66,215) and the price for iPhone 15 plus starts from $899 ( ₹74,503).

Catch Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates here As expected Apple has also introduced USB-C charging port for its iPhone and all other products. The move comes as the European Union has decreed that all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras available for sale within the region must feature a USB Type-C charging interface by the end of 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple informs that the iPhone 15 features a specialized dual-ion exchange procedure that has been enhanced with nano-crystalline particles, resulting in unmatched durability. Its outer surface displays a refined textured matte coating, enhancing both its visual appeal and the quality of grip it offers. Moreover, the device's front is outfitted with Ceramic Shield technology to provide an additional layer of protection.

Advanced portrait mode iPhone 15 introduces an advanced portrait mode that enhances the bokeh effect, offers a quicker shutter speed, and simplifies accessibility. Manual switching to portrait mode is no longer necessary, and additional features include the ability to adjust focus and depth in portrait mode.

The new iPhone 15 comes with a novel telephoto feature within the Camera application. This signifies that, for the initial occasion, the typical iPhone model will possess telephoto functionalities. Furthermore, enhancements have been made to Smart HDR, and Night Mode has been extended to the front-facing camera, thereby enhancing the quality of self-portraits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}