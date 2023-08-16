Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 15 series this year, reportedly on September 12. Now, some leaked renders of the iPhone 15 Plus reveal internal charging components, showing the presence of an Apple-designed 3LD3 chip within the device.

Renowned leaker Majin Bu shared purported images on X, offering a glimpse of the charging components within the anticipated iPhone 15 Plus. These images unveil the presence of a custom-designed Apple 3LD3 chip. While the chip's precise role remains ambiguous, Majin Bu suggests its potential use in transmission encryption. This prospect could potentially bolster the security of iPhone data. Additionally, the chip might play a role in governing charging speeds.

In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expressed the viewpoint that the USB Type-C port incorporated in the iPhone 15 series would facilitate rapid charging when used with officially certified cables.

Kuo further detailed that Apple intends to enhance the swift-charging capabilities of the MFi (Made For iPhone) endorsed charger for the iPhone 15. With this in mind, it's plausible that the 3LD3 chip could play a role in distinguishing between an Apple-certified cable and other compatible adapters. As a result, users of the iPhone 15 may need to opt for an MFi USB Type-C cable to ensure optimal charging and efficient data transfers.

Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly gearing up for a significant revamp of its iconic Apple Watch, potentially unveiling the "Apple Watch X" in 2024 or 2025 to coincide with the device's decade-long presence in the market. This forthcoming iteration is projected to bring about the most substantial changes in the history of the watch, following a series of minor updates over the years.

Insights from technology analyst Mark Gurman indicate that the Apple Watch X may showcase a more streamlined design and introduce a novel magnetic mechanism for attaching watch bands. The current design, which involves sliding and locking bands into the sides, occupies valuable internal space, thereby limiting opportunities for enhancements like larger batteries.

“Apple is planning a “Watch X" model to mark the device’s 10-year anniversary, and it promises to be the biggest overhaul yet," Gurman writes in his latest edition of PowerOn newsletter. “The category was unveiled in 2014 and released the following year, so Apple is planning to launch Watch X either in 2024 or 2025," he adds.