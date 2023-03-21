Apple iPhone 15 Pro design leaks, may come with THESE changes2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
At present, iPhone models have separate buttons for volume up and down. But the leaked images suggest that high-end iPhone 15 series phones may have a unified volume button.
Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away but the rumour mill keeps churning out alleged features and specifications. In a latest, leaked CAD images were shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro. According to it, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a unified volume and mute button.
