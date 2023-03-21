Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away but the rumour mill keeps churning out alleged features and specifications. In a latest, leaked CAD images were shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro. According to it, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a unified volume and mute button.

At present, iPhone models have separate buttons for volume up and down. But the leaked images suggest that high-end iPhone 15 series phones may have a unified volume button. It also says that the mute switch, present on iPhones since 2007 will be replaced with a mute button that can be pressed to turn on/off the iPhone’s ringer.

Rumoured to come with a solid-state design, the volume and mute buttons would provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone, simulating the feeling of movement. This will be similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks.

Talking about the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the models are said to retain the original mute switch and two physical buttons for volume up and down.

Recently, a video shared by popular tipster Ice Universe revealed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may sport Apple’s thinnest bezels till date. The handsets are rumoured to have bezels as thin as 1.55mm.

"iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23-- 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)," Tipster Ice Universe tweeted.

Further the Dynamic Island will be expanded to more models with iPhone 15 series. At present, Dynamic Island is available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It may be introduced on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.