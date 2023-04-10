Apple iPhone 15 Pro first renders appear online: Here’s how it may look2 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium frame with rounded corners.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s launch is months away. But we are already seeing reports of the upcoming phone. Adding to the list are CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro obtained by 9to5Mac. Here’s what to expect
According to the report, iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium frame with rounded corners. The current iPhones offer sharp edges that many users have complained about. Rounded corner edge will be a significant improvement on iPhone 15 Pro.
Coming to the camera sensors, Apple may increase the camera size on iPhone 15 Pro. As per the leaked CAD images, individual lens protrusion will almost double on the upcoming iPhone, making the camera look enormous. The camera on the device will also get features updates as well. Apple is rumoured to add an all-new sensor technology that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings."
Another important change coming with iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port replacing the existing lightning port. The USB-C port is said to have a unique metal surround with a ribbed texture and USB-C cables certified by Apple will only work with iPhones.
Apple is said to remove physical buttons with iPhone 15 Pro. Dropping the current power and volume buttons, and the mute slider, the upcoming iPhone may have haptic mute and volume buttons.
Further, the Cupertino-based company is said to reduce the size of bezels and notch. As per 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 Pro may have bezels as thin as 1.55mm. Both the front and back glass is rumoured to feature a subtle curvature of the edges that will seamlessly transition into the titanium frame of the device. Also, the handset will be smaller in size than the current iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in an all-new Deep red colour variant. It will replace the existing Deep Purple colour model and will accompany the usual White, Space Black, and Gold.
