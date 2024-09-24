iPhone 15 Pro to be effectively available under ₹90,000 during Flipkart Diwali sale
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, once Apple's top devices, will feature in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale with significant discounts. The Pro will be priced at ₹89,999 after offers, while the Pro Max will cost ₹1,09,999.
For almost a year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were the best smartphones that Apple had to offer, but with the launch of the new iPhone 16 lineup, these devices fell a bit down the ladder. However, during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will once again be in the limelight, given the massive discounts they will receive.