iPhone 15 Pro to be effectively available under ₹90,000 during Flipkart Diwali sale

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, once Apple's top devices, will feature in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale with significant discounts. The Pro will be priced at ₹89,999 after offers, while the Pro Max will cost ₹1,09,999.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. (Apple)Premium
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. (Apple)

For almost a year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were the best smartphones that Apple had to offer, but with the launch of the new iPhone 16 lineup, these devices fell a bit down the ladder. However, during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will once again be in the limelight, given the massive discounts they will receive.

iPhone 15 Pro to be available under 1,00,000:

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB storage) will be available at a price of 99,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. There will also be an instant cashback of 5,000 and an exchange bonus of 5,000, bringing the effective price of the device to 89,999.

Apart from the iPhone 15 Pro, there will also be offers on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will be listed at 1,19,900 and with the 5,000 bank discount and 5,000 exchange bonus, the effective price comes down to 1,09,999.

For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro was originally launched in India at a price of 1,34,00 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched at a whopping price of 1,59,900.

However, Apple had discontinued these models after the launch of the iPhone 16 series earlier this month. Meanwhile, the latest iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max also come at a much lower price point, starting at 1,19,900 and 1,44,900 respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro specifications: 

The device incorporates a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, enhancing graphics performance. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, it delivers efficient and immersive gaming experiences while maintaining excellent battery life. The pro camera system boasts 7 lenses, including a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photos.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the only two smartphones capable of handling Apple Intelligence tasks, apart from the latest iPhone 16 lineup.

 

Published: 24 Sep 2024, 02:05 PM IST
