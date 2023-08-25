Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to get two new colours: Report

Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 15 series launch, with speculation pointing to a September 12 or 13 event. Now, a new report has surfaced that suggests Apple will introduce two new colors for the iPhone 15 Pro, replacing gold and purple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is said to be preparing to unveil two additional color choices for the iPhone 15 Pro: grey and blue. Simultaneously, the company intends to phase out the gold and purple color variants for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Reportedly, the upcoming grey color variant is described as a more subdued tone of titanium. This will serve as the novel material for the iPhone 15 Pro's frame. Meanwhile, the blue option is anticipated to feature a lighter hue compared to the existing midnight blue choice.

Previous speculations had hinted at the possibility of a crimson red hue for the iPhone 15 Pro. Nevertheless, reports now indicate the discontinuation of the gold and purple choices for the iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, Apple has featured a gold color option in its iPhones since the 2018 iPhone XS, and variations of gold have been available since the iPhone 6. It appears that the gold color option may have reached the end of its journey. Additionally, the purple variant was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to several media reports, anticipated for a September 2023 launch, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to showcase a fresh A17 Bionic chip, along with a 48-megapixel rear camera arrangement. Changes include a pill-shaped notch to accommodate the front-facing camera and a novel action button. Notably, Apple is also predicted to debut color-matched charging cables, a first-time addition, with the iPhone 15 series.