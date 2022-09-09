Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max could get exclusive features over Pro variant: Report

For next year, Kuo has claimed that Apple would increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The technology giant might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple, an American technology giant, has recently unveiled its iPhone 14 series on September 07. It has been only a few days since the launch of the iPhone 14 and rumors have already started about the iPhone 15.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models.
The tech company currently offers four models of all new iPhone which are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Notably, the Pro models share the top of the line hardware, whereas the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus come with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.
For next year, Kuo has claimed that Apple would increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The technology giant might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo believes that the company is likely to do so via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales and profits. Apple also wants to increase the shipment allocation of the Pro models, thus further increasing the average selling price of its premium smartphones.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,29,900. The base model packs 128GB storage and goes up to 1TB on the high-end variant. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max carries a starting price of ₹1,39,900 for the base variant. It has four storage models- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Both these iPhones will be available in four gorgeous colours- deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 09, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design. The former comes in 6.1-inch screen size, while the Pro Max model has a 6.7-inch display. The screens are Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display and 1Hz refresh rate along with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness.
The new iPhones come powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6 core CPU and 5-core GPU. Major features that both these smartphones offer are crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite
