Apple is said to unveil its next generation iPhone series in September this year. The iPhone 15 series is tipped to offer four phones- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, it is likely that Apple 's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones. Long arrived at this conclusion after consulting with supply chain companies in Asia.

In a recent research note obtained by MacRumors, Long stated that he expects the Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be priced up to $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, he believes that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will maintain similar pricing.

Based on Long's estimates, the pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup in the U.S. could look like this:

iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)

iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)

iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,099 (compared to $999 now)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $1,299 (compared to $1,099 now)

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with an upgraded Telephoto lens featuring periscope technology, allowing for 5-6x zoom without blur, while the iPhone 15 Pro might lack this feature. This disparity in features could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes that the periscope lens alone will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's bill of materials.

It's essential to exercise some caution when considering price estimates for future iPhones, as they are educated guesses and not always accurate. For instance, last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but they ended up having the same prices as the previous generation.

Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, which, combined with inflationary pressures, could justify the potential price hikes.

If these increases occur, it would mark the first time high-end iPhone models have seen a price increase since the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max, which were priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively.