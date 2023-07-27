Apple is said to unveil its next generation iPhone series in September this year. The iPhone 15 series is tipped to offer four phones- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, it is likely that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones. Long arrived at this conclusion after consulting with supply chain companies in Asia.

