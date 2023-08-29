Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max set to start shipments this week despite supply chain concerns, says analyst1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be the most popular, with shipments beginning this week. There may be delays due to supply chain issues.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be the most popular among the new models by the company, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claims that shipments for iPhone 15 Pro Max will begin mass shipments this week while the company is also planning to increase shipments of the legacy models.