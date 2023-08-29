Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be the most popular, with shipments beginning this week. There may be delays due to supply chain issues.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be the most popular among the new models by the company, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claims that shipments for iPhone 15 Pro Max will begin mass shipments this week while the company is also planning to increase shipments of the legacy models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max launch could face a delay due to THIS reason… Details The new iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to sport a new titanium frame, periscope zoom camera, the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset, and the possibility of supporting a rapid 150W charging speed.

Kuo also noted that iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max shipments could be delayed owing to supply chain issues. A report by 9to5Mac had earlier noted that there is a high probability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max not getting ready for shipping by its scheduled on-sale date. This potential delay is being attributed to Sony, the supplier responsible for the smartphone's camera parts, facing challenges in delivering the necessary image sensors on time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, this issue is not expected to impact Apple's planned event or the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series. While the other three models in the iPhone 15 range are expected to launch on time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may experience a delayed market release.

Previously, it was reported as per the leaks indicating that the Apple event might occur on either September 12 or September 13. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based tech giant could make the announcement for the upcoming launch events by September 5.

Apple likely to become the largest smartphone brand: Kuo noted that shipments for Samsung phones have been cut to 220 million units this year while the iPhone shipments could reach 220-225 million units in 2023, helping the Tim Cook-led company become the largest smartphone brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}