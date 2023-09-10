Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to weigh lesser and offer improved battery life, says report1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Apple to launch iPhone 15 lineup at Wonderlust event on Sept 12, including iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with bigger screens and titanium alloy. Improved performance and battery life expected.
Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 15 line-up at its Wonderlust event on 12 September. The iPhone 15 range will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message