Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 15 line-up at its Wonderlust event on 12 September. The iPhone 15 range will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature a slightly larger screen while reducing the bezels around the screen by 1/3 using a new manufacturing process called LIPO, or Low Injection Pressure Overmolding.

iPhone 15 Pro dimensions

Thickness: 8.25mm

Weight: 188 grams

Width: 70.6mm

Length: 146.6mm

According to a Macrumors report suggests that the new iPhone 15 Pro will be 18 grams lighter than its predecessor. It is also expected to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro model, with a thickness of 8.25mm compared to its predecessor's 7.85mm.

iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions:

Thickness: 7.85mm

Length: 160.7mm

Width: 77.6mm

Weight: 240 grams

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh 19 grams less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the report notes that these estimates are pre-production information and may not reflect the hardware of the mass production unit.

The Macrumors report notes that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature Grade 5 Titanium, also known as Ti-6Al-4V, which is a titanium alloy known for its corrosion resistance properties.

A recent Bloomberg report suggested that the switch to titanium on the Pro devices will help make the phones more durable while also making them 10% lighter.

The same report also noted that the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get the faster A 17 chipset, which is built on the new 3-nanometer manufacturing process, and paired with additional memory. The new improvements are expected to make the phones even faster and lead to significant improvements in battery life.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to feature an updated telephoto lens that effectively doubles the iPhone's zoom capability by using the physical lens to zoom in rather than software.