Apple iPhone 15 Pro series might come with Titanium frame, taptic button: Report

Apple, the Cupertino based technology giant, had launched its Apple iPhone 14 series last year. Now the company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series. The alleged smartphone series is already making news with speculations regarding the features of the handsets. A latest report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might come with entirely new features which are never heard of.
As per a report by MacRumors, technology analyst Jeff Pu suggests that Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with a titanium frame, solid state buttons with haptic feedback and increased RAM. Reportedly, Pu predicted these features for iPhone Pro series in a research note for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
Meanwhile, another report from 9To5Mac suggests that the California based company plans to upgrade the camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Reportedly, these devices might get the same camera sensors which were reserved for iPhone 14 Pro models.
In case the report is proven true in future, it is likely that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature a three-stacked back camera with a 48MP wide lens. Moreover, the report also adds that iPhone 15 models might not come with the telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.
A report by MacRumours also suggests that the base model of iPhone 15 series – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, could be cheaper than their predecessors - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
The report from tipster yeux1122 also cites that the Cupertino-based company is evaluating two strategies to make the next Plus iPhone a success. As per the report, first option could be the company furthering the difference between the Pro and non-Pro models. Apple is expected to push price-sensitive consumers wanting to buy a large screen phone to opt for the iPhone 15 Plus. This aligns with what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested a couple of weeks ago.
The second strategy will be to make the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus more affordable. For comparison, the existing iPhone 14 Plus is priced at ₹89,900 onwards for the 128GB storage base model. Similarly, the iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. The report says that Apple will make both the devices more affordable.
