Apple iPhone 15 receives a significant price, available under ₹66,000 on Flipkart. Here's how the deal works
Apple iPhone 15 is now available for under ₹66,000 on Flipkart during the Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale. The smartphone features the Dynamic Island technology along with numerous benefits over its predecessor.
Apple had launched the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event last year and since then, the Cupertino-based tech giant has offered a series of price cuts, at least on the vanilla variant, to lure Indian customers away from the similarly priced Android counterparts. And with the latest price cut, the iPhone 15 is now available in India for less than ₹65,000, making it cheaper than the recently launched Xiaomi 14, OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24.