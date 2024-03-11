Apple had launched the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event last year and since then, the Cupertino-based tech giant has offered a series of price cuts, at least on the vanilla variant, to lure Indian customers away from the similarly priced Android counterparts. And with the latest price cut, the iPhone 15 is now available in India for less than ₹65,000, making it cheaper than the recently launched Xiaomi 14, OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24.

The latest price drop comes during Flipkart's Big Upgrade Sale, where a range of Apple devices are attractively priced. The iPhone 15 is priced at ₹66,499 on Flipkart, which is ₹13,491 lower than the launch price of this premium device.

Moreover, customers can also get an additional discount of ₹1,000 on payment through Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the effective price of the phone down to ₹65,499. Users who are willing to trade-in their old devices can get a discount of up to ₹58,500.

iPhone 15 specifications:

iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching

