Apple iPhone 15 series design leaked again: Here’s what it suggests

Apple iPhone 15 series design leaked again: Here’s what it suggests1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Leaked images suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 series may feature the Dynamic Island screen feature and thinner bezels. Other expected changes include a USB Type-C charging port, larger camera bump, and new color variants.
Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away. But the rumour mill keeps churning news about the upcoming iPhone lineup. In a latest, popular leakster @UniverseIce has shared the front glass panel and the screen protectors of the iPhone 15 series.
Apple iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max may have a 6.7-inch screen.
Other design changes expected with the iPhone 15 lineup are USB Type-C charging port, larger camera bump and a dedicated mute button. Further, Apple is expected to bring new colour variants with the 2023 iPhone series. These may include pink, green, and light yellow colors for the vanilla models, and new dark red/deep blue colour for the Pro variants.
Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, has recently shared his insights with the Daily Mail, asserting that the iPhone 15 will be a revolutionary device, particularly appealing to those who have not upgraded their iPhones in the past four years.
According to Ives, the iPhone 15 could mark Apple's foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). While the iPhone's hardware capabilities are impressive, software advancements have the potential to overcome certain physical limitations.
He says that Apple intends to leverage AI within the Health app on the iPhone 15. By harnessing the vast amount of user-collected data, encompassing metrics such as heart rate, breathing patterns, mood, activity levels, and sleep patterns, AI could revolutionize the Health app.