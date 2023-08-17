Apple iPhone 15 series may launch next month. As the launch nears, a series of leaks have begun to emerge on the internet, providing glimpses into the features of the upcoming iPhones. Speculations ranging from pricing details to specifications have been circulating extensively across various social media platforms.

The most recent leak has shed light on several key aspects of the iPhone 15. This includes revelations about the battery type, charging components, and the notable presence of an Apple-crafted 3LD3 chip within the device itself. One such individual, going by the name Majin Bu, recently posted a series of images on Twitter, offering an up-close view of the phone's USB C connector as well as its proprietary chip. Majin Bu's initial images provided a sneak peek into the charging components, prominently featuring the USB C connector of the phone.

Additionally, the user shared another set of visuals showcasing the packaged 3LD3 chip. However, the specific role of this chip was not disclosed by Majin Bu. "The iPhone 15 series displays the encapsulated 3LD3 chip. Despite being labeled as a self-designed chip, its precise functionality remains enigmatic. Drawing from similar plastic-packaged chips seen in previous iterations, it could potentially relate to transmission encryption," the tweet read.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of leaked details concerning the iPhone 15's USB Type-C port appearing on social media. Back in March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo asserted that the iPhone 15 series would incorporate a USB Type-C port, promising swift charging capabilities with officially certified cables.

Meanwhile, another Apple insider, known as Unknownz1, also chimed in with noteworthy insights about the forthcoming Apple devices. This disclosure covered intricate aspects such as the composition of the CPU and GPU, clock speeds, as well as the type and quantity of RAM.

The disclosure stated that the iPhone 15's 6-core CPU will consist of two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. The phone will be equipped with 6GB LPDDR5 DRAM (Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM).

As the rumor mill spins, there are indications that Apple might host its event on September 13—a logical move considering the company's historical pattern of announcements on the second Tuesday or occasionally Wednesday. Following this timeline, if Apple does indeed unveil the new iPhone lineup on September 13, pre-orders could commence on September 15, with the possibility of the devices being available for purchase on September 22.