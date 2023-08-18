Apple iPhone 15 series may offer up to 35watt charging speed: Report

Launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series is less than a month away. According to a report, Apple may finally address this charging speed issue with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Industry sources, as reported by 9to5Mac, suggest that at least some models within the iPhone 15 lineup will feature improved charging speeds of up to 35W. Currently, it's uncertain whether Apple will boost the wired charging speed across all four iPhone 15 models or if it will reserve this enhancement solely for the Pro models.

Considering Apple's past practices, it's plausible that they could opt for the latter approach. Historically, new features have often premiered on the iPhone Pro models before being extended to the non-Pro counterparts a year or two later. Presently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are restricted to 20W wired charging speeds, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with 27W charging capabilities.

This recent leak aligns with prior reports indicating that Apple plans to introduce faster charging speeds alongside a transition to USB Type-C ports this year. Yes, you read that correctly. The iPhone 15 series is widely rumored to bid farewell to the Lightning port due to EU regulations, marking one of the most significant changes in the upcoming iPhones.

While it's true that a 35W wired charging speed doesn't quite match the prowess of certain Android OEMs, it still outshines the limitations of 20W or 27W charging. Notably, Apple's close competitor Samsung offers a 25W charging speed for the Galaxy S23, and an even swifter 45W for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Adding to the intrigue, recent leaks suggest that the USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 series might also incorporate Thunderbolt support. This alteration could result in data transfer speeds up to 40 times faster than those of a Lightning port. Encouragingly, it appears that this innovation will span the entire iPhone 15 series.