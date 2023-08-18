Apple iPhone 15 series may offer up to 35watt charging speed: Report

Launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series is less than a month away. According to a report, Apple may finally address this charging speed issue with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Industry sources, as reported by 9to5Mac, suggest that at least some models within the iPhone 15 lineup will feature improved charging speeds of up to 35W. Currently, it's uncertain whether Apple will boost the wired charging speed across all four iPhone 15 models or if it will reserve this enhancement solely for the Pro models.

