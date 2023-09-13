Apple iPhone 15 series starts in India from ₹79,900 onwards. Check full price list1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Apple launches iPhone 15 series with new smartphones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Prices start at $799. #AppleEvent
Apple officially launched its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the company's latest generation of smartphones. The new products unveiled by Apple include the new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support.