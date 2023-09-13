Apple officially launched its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the company's latest generation of smartphones. The new products unveiled by Apple include the new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support.

Apple retained the same $799 starting price for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus smartphones. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro retains $999 starting price while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs a $100 more than the last generation and will start from $1,199.

iPhone 15 Price in India:

The cheapest of the four new phones, iPhone 15 will be available at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128 GB version in India while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256 GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128 GB storage version, ₹99,900 for the 256 GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB storage version.

Moreover, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256 GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512 GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be sold at a price of ₹1,59,900 for the 256 GB variant, ₹1,79,900 for the 512 GB variant and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB variant.