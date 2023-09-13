Hello User
Apple iPhone 15 series starts in India from 79,900 onwards. Check full price list

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Apple launches iPhone 15 series with new smartphones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Prices start at $799. #AppleEvent

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is displayed during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Apple officially launched its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the company's latest generation of smartphones. The new products unveiled by Apple include the new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support.

Also Read| Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and everything announced

Apple retained the same $799 starting price for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus smartphones. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro retains $999 starting price while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs a $100 more than the last generation and will start from $1,199.

iPhone 15 Price in India:

The cheapest of the four new phones, iPhone 15 will be available at a price of 79,900 for the 128 GB version in India while customers will have to pay 89,900 for the 256 GB storage variant and 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

Also Read| Apple announces new watch ‘Ultra 2’ with battery life of up to 36 hours at 66,200

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of 89,900 for the 128 GB storage version, 99,900 for the 256 GB variant and 1,19,900 for the 512GB storage version.

Moreover, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, 1,44,900 for the 256 GB variant, 1,64,900 for the 512 GB variant and 1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be sold at a price of 1,59,900 for the 256 GB variant, 1,79,900 for the 512 GB variant and 1,99,900 for the 1TB variant.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST
