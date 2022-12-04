Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design revealed in leaked images2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 05:03 PM IST
- Apple is planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 series models.
It’s been months since Apple launched iPhone 14 series and the rumour mill is buzzing with iPhone 15 series’ likely features and specifications. Apple is expected to bring an all-new iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is also said to bring features like dual front cameras, USB Type-C charging port and more with the iPhone 15 series.