It’s been months since Apple launched iPhone 14 series and the rumour mill is buzzing with iPhone 15 series’ likely features and specifications. Apple is expected to bring an all-new iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is also said to bring features like dual front cameras, USB Type-C charging port and more with the iPhone 15 series.

In the latest, renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have appeared online. Shared by Apple Insider, the images show curved edges on the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. The current iPhone models come with a flat-edged design that debuted with iPhone 12. It is likely to change with the iPhone 15 series. Another change coming with the iPhone 15 Ultra is the dual cameras at the front.

As per the report, the handset will feature a titanium glass body as it is essential for wireless charging. Earlier a report by Nikkei suggested that Sony Group will supply Apple with its latest image sensor. The new state-of-the-art sensor is said to roughly double the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with the conventional sensors. This will allow the sensor to capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings. This in turn will enable a smartphone camera to click clearer photographs even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.

Apple is also planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 series models, as suggested by Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo.

Talking about the price, a tweet by industry insider LeaksApplePro suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra “will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max." The tipster does not reveal the exact price though, but it does give an idea on how the device could be priced. The high-end model of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a price tag of $1,099 or ₹1,89,900 in India. The tweet says that iPhone 15 Ultra could cost ‘substantially more’ than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which means the price will be higher than this.