Apple's latest iPhone 16 has been banned from sale in Indonesia because of non-compliance with the local investment requirements in the Southeast Asian country. In a statement, Indonesia's Ministry of Industry stated that iPhone 16 cannot be marketed or sold in the country until the Cupertino based tech giant meets the 40% domestic content requirements for smartphones and tablets.

