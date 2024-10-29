Apple iPhone 16 banned for sale in Indonesia: What's the controversy about? Explained
Indonesia has banned the sale of Apple's iPhone 16 for not meeting local investment regulations. The Ministry of Industry indicated that the device cannot be sold until Apple fulfills the 40% domestic content requirement.
Apple's latest iPhone 16 has been banned from sale in Indonesia because of non-compliance with the local investment requirements in the Southeast Asian country. In a statement, Indonesia's Ministry of Industry stated that iPhone 16 cannot be marketed or sold in the country until the Cupertino based tech giant meets the 40% domestic content requirements for smartphones and tablets.