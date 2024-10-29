Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 29 2024 14:18:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 836.70 -4.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.45 -0.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.20 3.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 409.30 1.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 560.60 0.32%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple iPhone 16 banned for sale in Indonesia: What's the controversy about? Explained
BackBack

Apple iPhone 16 banned for sale in Indonesia: What's the controversy about? Explained

Aman Gupta

Indonesia has banned the sale of Apple's iPhone 16 for not meeting local investment regulations. The Ministry of Industry indicated that the device cannot be sold until Apple fulfills the 40% domestic content requirement.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in new teal, pink and ultramarine colours Premium
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in new teal, pink and ultramarine colours

Apple's latest iPhone 16 has been banned from sale in Indonesia because of non-compliance with the local investment requirements in the Southeast Asian country. In a statement, Indonesia's Ministry of Industry stated that iPhone 16 cannot be marketed or sold in the country until the Cupertino based tech giant meets the 40% domestic content requirements for smartphones and tablets.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession, with over two years at Mint covering all things tech. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making tech understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman’s usually tinkering with a new gadget or lost in a great book.
Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Jaw Dropping offers on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, winter appliances, luggage and more in amazon diwali sale. Mega Savings this Diwali with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 29 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue