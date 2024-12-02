iPhone 16 gets a massive discount during Black Friday sale. Here's how much it costs now
The iPhone 16 is available at ₹77,400 during Amazon's Black Friday event, down from ₹79,900. Users can enjoy additional discounts and an exchange bonus. It features the A18 chipset and an innovative Action Button for easier access to various functions.
Apple's latest iPhone 16 has received a significant discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale which takes the price of the flagship smartphone to under ₹75,000.
