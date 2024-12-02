Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 02 2024 15:59:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.40 1.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.95 0.39%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,309.05 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.20 -0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.20 -1.55%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 16 gets a massive discount during Black Friday sale. Here's how much it costs now
BackBack

iPhone 16 gets a massive discount during Black Friday sale. Here's how much it costs now

Livemint

The iPhone 16 is available at ₹77,400 during Amazon's Black Friday event, down from ₹79,900. Users can enjoy additional discounts and an exchange bonus. It features the A18 chipset and an innovative Action Button for easier access to various functions.

FILE PHOTO: Apple iPhone 16 smartphones are displayed at a store in London, Britain, October 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Apple iPhone 16 smartphones are displayed at a store in London, Britain, October 6, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo (REUTERS)

Apple's latest iPhone 16 has received a significant discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale which takes the price of the flagship smartphone to under 75,000. 

iPhone 16 price cut in India: 

iPhone 16 was launched at a price of 79,900 in India in September. However, during the latest Amazon sale, the phone is priced at 77,400. Moreover, there is also a 5,000 instant discount for SBI, ICICI, Amazon Pay ICICI and Kotak bank card holders. There is also up to 22,650 off when exchanging an older device.

iPhone 16 specifications: 

The iPhone 16 variants has received a major processor boost and comes with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16 also features the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 Dec 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue