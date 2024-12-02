The iPhone 16 is available at ₹ 77,400 during Amazon's Black Friday event, down from ₹ 79,900. Users can enjoy additional discounts and an exchange bonus. It features the A18 chipset and an innovative Action Button for easier access to various functions.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 has received a significant discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale which takes the price of the flagship smartphone to under ₹75,000.

iPhone 16 price cut in India: iPhone 16 was launched at a price of ₹79,900 in India in September. However, during the latest Amazon sale, the phone is priced at ₹77,400. Moreover, there is also a ₹5,000 instant discount for SBI, ICICI, Amazon Pay ICICI and Kotak bank card holders. There is also up to ₹22,650 off when exchanging an older device.

iPhone 16 specifications: The iPhone 16 variants has received a major processor boost and comes with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16 also features the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.