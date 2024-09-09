iPhone 16 launch today: India price, design, camera, processor and everything expected
Apple's iPhone 16 series debuts today, maintaining last year's price of $799 and $899 for the 128GB variants. Design changes may include a vertical camera layout and new buttons, while the A18 chipset promises enhanced AI capabilities and improved camera features.
Apple's latest iPhone 16 series will finally make its debut at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event today. Although, much like each year, Apple hasn't confirmed any specifications about the upcoming devices, rumors have given us a fair idea about the camera, chipset, design changes and prices of the flagship devices.