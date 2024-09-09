Apple's iPhone 16 series debuts today, maintaining last year's price of $799 and $899 for the 128GB variants. Design changes may include a vertical camera layout and new buttons, while the A18 chipset promises enhanced AI capabilities and improved camera features.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 series will finally make its debut at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event today. Although, much like each year, Apple hasn't confirmed any specifications about the upcoming devices, rumors have given us a fair idea about the camera, chipset, design changes and prices of the flagship devices.

iPhone 16 India price: According to the tipster Apple Hub on X (formerly known as Twitter), the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their starting prices from the last year, at $799 and $899 for the 128GB models, respectively. Additionally, with the Indian government's recent announcement of an excise duty reduction on mobile phones, a decrease in the prices of the iPhone 16 series in India is anticipated. For context, the iPhone 15 was introduced last year at a price of ₹79,990 in India.

iPhone 16 design: Rumours have it that Apple is planning to make a few changes to the design of the iPhone 16. For starters, the tech giant is expected to switch to a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone X or iPhone 12, in favour of the diagonal layout of its predecessor. The new layout is expected to help the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus capture spatial video.

Apple is also said to be replacing the mute button on standard iPhone 16 models with the Action Button, which it introduced on iPhone 15 Pro models last year. Meanwhile, the company could also add a new 'Capture' button that would allow users to start video recording, zoom in and out, or focus on a subject.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicts that the standard iPhone 16 model will come in five colours: black, green, pink, blue and white. If true, this would mean that Apple is ending support for the blue and yellow colour variants of the standard iPhone.

iPhone 16 processor: Numerous reports indicate that Apple will likely use the identical A18 chipset across its entire iPhone 16 lineup, enabling AI tasks to be performed directly on device. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro may distinguish themselves from the standard models in terms of GPU performance and higher clock speed.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the iPhone 16 series will receive an upgrade in RAM, moving from 6GB in the previous models to 8GB.

iPhone 16 camera: According to a report by Apple Insider, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with the same camera setup as last year. It will reportedly include a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical telephoto zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens that can take pictures at 0.5x. The ultra-wide-angle shooter may get a slight upgrade, with an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4 on the iPhone 15, meaning the new iPhones could theoretically allow more light to hit the sensor and thus improve low-light photography.

The report also claims that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could also get macro photography support for the first time.

iPhone 16 display and price: Apple is expected to stick with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays with a 60Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The standard variants are also expected to retain last year's price tag of around $800.

However, a report from Macrumors suggests that Apple could be using micro-lens technology to improve brightness and reduce power consumption on the iPhone 16.