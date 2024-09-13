iPhone 16 said to get major boost, may support fast ever charging in iPhone history. All we know so far | Mint

iPhone 16 said to get major boost, may support fast ever charging in iPhone history. All we know so far
Apple's iPhone 16 series, launched at the 'It’s Glowtime' event, might support 45W charging through USB-C. Pre-orders are available now, with sales starting September 20. Prices are similar to last year's models, and significant software updates are expected later this year.
Over the years, Apple users had to suffer a lot of taunts from their Android counterparts for not being able to use fast charging facility despite buying a top end smartphone. However, if latest rumors are to be believed Apple has finally put an end to this discussion with the iPhone 16 series that it launched at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event on September 9.