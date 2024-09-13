iPhone 16 said to get major boost, may support fast ever charging in iPhone history. All we know so far | Mint

Over the years, Apple users had to suffer a lot of taunts from their Android counterparts for not being able to use fast charging facility despite buying a top end smartphone. However, if latest rumors are to be believed Apple has finally put an end to this discussion with the iPhone 16 series that it launched at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event on September 9.

While Apple did not specify about the charging speed on the newly launched iPhone 16 series, a new post by tipster ShrimpApplePro on X has revealed that the new iPhone models may support faster than ever charging. The tipster while citing China Quality Certification Centre states that the new iPhone 16 series supports 45W of fast charging via the USB-C type port.

Another post by tipster Ice Universe, however, suggested that the iPhone 16 series may only be able to charge up to 39W in practical usage. Even if that remains the case, it would still be a massive upgrade over the 27-29W charging speed offered by the iPhone 15 lineup from last year.

iPhone 16 series available for pre-orders from today:

Notably, the iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order from today and will go on sale from September 20 worldwide. The new iPhone 16 series do not come with a ton of hardware related improvements and software was the star of the show with the new iPhone launch this time around.

Apple had unveiled its foray into artificial intelligence with the introduction of Apple Intelligence at the WWDC 2024 event this year. Most of the new AI features, however, will not be shipped with the iOS 18 update in iPhone 16 and will instead be rolled out via software updates this year and early next year.

As for the prices, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at the same price as last year, at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have received a massive price drop from their predecessors (in India) and start at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900 respectively.

