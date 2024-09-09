Apple's flagship iPhone 16 series is all set to make its debut today at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event at 10:30 pm (India time) today. Just like every year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Also Read | iPhone 16 launch today: India price, design, camera, processor and everything expected

Rumours suggest that Apple is likely to offer a major upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro this year, with the introduction of a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera (compared to last year's 3x zoom).

According to a recent report by Trendforce, the iPhone 16 Pro could follow in the footsteps of last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max by ditching the 128GB variant of the smartphone and instead starting with a 256GB variant. The storage upgrade was expected to result in a price increase for the iPhone 16 Pro variant compared to last year.

However, a new post by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed the price of the iPhone 16 Pro. Gurman states that the iPhone 16 Pro will start at $999, similar to last year, and will include a number of AI features and the A18 chipset.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) display than their predecessors. Notably, this would mean that Apple is not in the mood to target the Pro models at users who prefer a smaller smartphone.

Apple is rumoured to be using a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which could result in slimmer bezels compared to last year's Pro models. In fact, if leaks are to be believed iPhone 16 Pro series could have the thinnest bezels on any smartphone on the planet, even the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 series.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!