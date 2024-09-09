iPhone 16 Pro price leaked ahead of launch today. All you need to know
Apple's iPhone 16 series launches today, featuring four models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. The Pro model may include a 5x optical zoom and start at $999, retaining last year's pricing. The Pro series will also boast larger displays and slimmer bezels.
Apple's flagship iPhone 16 series is all set to make its debut today at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event at 10:30 pm (India time) today. Just like every year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.