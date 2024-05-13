Apple iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Display brightness boost and next-gen chipset expected
Apple is reportedly set to unveil the iPhone 16 Pro series, likely in September 2024, featuring a brighter display, rumored to be 20% brighter than iPhone 15 Pro. Speculations also suggest advanced features like a 3nm A18 Pro chipset and improved connectivity options.
Apple is poised to unveil its latest iPhone series, potentially in September 2024. Among the eagerly anticipated lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro emerges as a standout with its sophisticated design and top-of-the-line features, poised to rival even the 'Pro Max' variant. This year, Apple appears determined to continue its trend of delivering substantial enhancements, aiming to make the iPhone 16 Pro an enticing upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.