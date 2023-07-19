Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature ‘super’ telephoto lens: Report

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature ‘super’ telephoto lens: Report2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a super telephoto periscope camera with a focal length exceeding 300mm, as per reports. It is also rumored to have a larger camera sensor, potentially enhancing image quality.
The Apple iPhone 16 series will debut next year, but it has started making headlines already. According to a report by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a super telephoto periscope camera to increase optical zoom on the phone.
